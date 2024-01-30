Passenger shot, killed after crash on Dallas highway

Dallas police are trying to find the person who shot into a car and killed a passenger following a crash.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 35 just south of the Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Police said 22-year-old Elian Murrugarra was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that collided with the suspect’s vehicle.

As the driver was pulling over, the suspect fired shots into their car, hitting Murrugarra.

Murrugarra was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Monday.

Police have not released any details about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

They ask anyone with information about the homicide to contact Det. Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.