Passenger in critical condition after being ejected during crash in Pleasant Grove area
DALLAS - A late-night collision at a Pleasant Grove intersection in Dallas left a passenger in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle early Sunday morning, police said.
Pleasant Grove crash
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded to a major accident call near the intersection of North Masters Drive and Limestone Drive at 1:22 a.m.
A preliminary investigation determined that an SUV traveling northbound on Masters Drive collided with a sedan that was positioned in the turn lane to transition onto Limestone Drive.
The force of the impact caused one occupant of the sedan to be thrown from the vehicle, while a second occupant inside the sedan was injured.
Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene and took both occupants of the sedan to a local hospital. Authorities confirmed that the ejected individual remains in critical condition.
Emergency crews also located one occupant of the SUV, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
No arrests have been made in connection with the crash. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.