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Passenger in critical condition after being ejected during crash in Pleasant Grove area

By
FOX Local
Pleasant Grove
Published July 12, 2026 11:40 AM CDT
Published July 12, 2026 11:40 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A passenger is in critical condition after being thrown from a sedan during a two-vehicle collision at a Pleasant Grove intersection early Sunday morning.
    • Three people were hospitalized following the crash, including two occupants from the sedan and one person traveling inside the northbound SUV.
    • The cause of the collision remains unknown as Dallas Police continue their investigation, and no arrests have been made.

DALLAS - A late-night collision at a Pleasant Grove intersection in Dallas left a passenger in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle early Sunday morning, police said.

Pleasant Grove crash

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a major accident call near the intersection of North Masters Drive and Limestone Drive at 1:22 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that an SUV traveling northbound on Masters Drive collided with a sedan that was positioned in the turn lane to transition onto Limestone Drive.

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The force of the impact caused one occupant of the sedan to be thrown from the vehicle, while a second occupant inside the sedan was injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene and took both occupants of the sedan to a local hospital. Authorities confirmed that the ejected individual remains in critical condition.

Emergency crews also located one occupant of the SUV, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

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