Trackdown: 3 masked men murder innocent bystander in Pleasant Grove after targeting someone else

The Brief On June 9, Myron Henry was murdered at a Pleasant Grove strip mall by three masked men who were initially shooting towards someone else. Henry ran after two of the masked men opened fire at Bruton Road Food, Beer & Wine mart, and was shot by the third suspect after turning a corner. The suspect who shot Henry was captured on video camera without a mask on prior to the shooting; Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.



Dallas Police are searching for three suspects from a June 9 shooting in Pleasant Grove who killed an innocent man while initially targeting someone else.

Myron Henry

Pleasant Grove innocent bystander murder

What we know:

On June 9, Myron Henry was shot by a masked man at 2015 North Masters Road and Bruton Road in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of East Dallas.

Around 6:30 p.m., Henry had been sitting next to Bruton Road Food, Beer & Wine mart when a man in a white shirt and dark shorts walked by him, as caught by the store's security camera.

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Approximately 20 minutes later, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drives down an alley near the mart, upon which two masked figures exit the vehicle with semi-automatic rifles.

A third masked individual then gets out of the car. This individual appears to be the same man who walked by Henry minutes earlier.

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The first two suspects passed by Henry and began firing towards another group of people. Police said they struck one of the individuals, but they survived.

Upon hearing the gunfire, Henry ran towards the alley and bumped into the third masked individual. Upon making contact, the third masked suspect shot and killed Henry.

The three men then ran back towards their vehicle. One of the suspects began indiscriminately firing towards Henry's body as they were running away.

What they're saying:

Dallas Police Detective Cayce Shelton called the three men "evil", and is confident the suspect seen on video will be apprehended.

"It's pretty clear somebody knows who this is, and they're going to recognize him on video."

Dallas Police Det. Cayce Shelton

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police Det. Cayce Shelton at (214) 283-4900 or at c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.