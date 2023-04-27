Expand / Collapse search

Paschal High School in Fort Worth evacuated due to bomb threat, no threat located

FORT WORTH, Texas - Students and teachers had to evacuate Paschal High School in Fort Worth due to a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

Fort Worth Fire says they received report of a bomb threat against the school at 8:43 a.m.

The Fort Worth Fire bomb squad and police investigated and did not find any threats.

The school was reopened and allowed to resume normal activities.

In a letter to parents, the school said everyone remained safe and returned inside without incident.