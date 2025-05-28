Two shot at Dallas party rental; suspect at large, police say

article

The Brief Two men were shot during a gathering at a Dallas party rental business early Wednesday morning. Both victims were hospitalized in serious condition but are expected to survive. The suspected shooter fled the scene and remains at large.



Two men were shot early Wednesday morning at a party rental business in Dallas, and the suspected shooter remains at large, according to police.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: Terry Van Sickle

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Laureland Road. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but are expected to survive.

Police told a FOX 4 photojournalist at the scene that the shooting occurred during a gathering at the business. Investigators believe an altercation broke out when a suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 4 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

It is unknown if the victims and the suspect knew each other.