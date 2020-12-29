Parts of North Texas could get some wintry mix Thursday night, into Friday

article

Westerns portions of North Texas could see some wintry mix overnight on New Year’s Eve.

Rain is in the forecast for most of North Texas the next couple of days, but on Thursday, temperatures could drop low enough in areas west of Fort Worth for there to be some wintry mix, though there won't be any accumulation in the areas near the Metroplex.

Most of North Texas will just get rain, with temperatures in the high 30s or low 40s.

The National Weather Service tweeted that DFW is currently in the midst of the third longest snow drought since records began in 1898.

That means an inch of snow hasn’t been recorded at the area’s official weather marker, which is DFW International Airport.

Our current streak goes back to March 5, 2015, and will likely continue into the new year.