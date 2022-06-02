Part of old Rangers ballpark to become office spaces

article

Part of the former home of the Texas Rangers will be turned into office space.

A company called Spark will fill the second and third floors in center field at what is now called Choctaw Stadium.

The company provides furnished offices and workspaces for entrepreneurs.

Spark partners with businesses and nonprofits to promote innovation and supports minority-owned startups.

"With the future of work, this is the future of work – being in a collaborative community where you can really meet new people, embrace new ideas. I like to say the shuffleboard table is the new watercooler," said Shervonne Cherry with Spark Coworking.

Spark plans to pen the office space later this year.

The company supports similar projects in Baltimore, Kansas City and St. Louis.