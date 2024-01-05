Part of I-30 in Arlington to be closed for construction this weekend

Part of Interstate 30 will be shut down in Arlington over the weekend for construction.

The work is being done near the intersection of I-30 and Hwy. 360, which used to be a turnpike interchange when there was a toll road through the area.

FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said the project to convert it into what it is now is about 95% complete. But there is still some fine-tuning to be done.

So, beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, only one lane of westbound I-30 will be open between Ballpark Way and Baird Farm Road.

The lanes will remain closed through the weekend until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Weather could affect the schedule, but FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said he doesn’t expect that to happen.