Parkland Hospital reduces visiting hours as COVID-19 cases spike in Dallas County

Parkland Hospital is reducing its visiting hours for inpatient care units as COVID-19 cases continue to hit record highs in Dallas County.

The changes go into effect on Tuesday, but do not affect NICU and labor/delivery units.

Hospital officials said all visitors will have to be pre-approved by staff and only one person is able to visit at a time.

Visiting hours have been reduced to three hours, from 4 to 7 p.m. each day. Each visitor is allowed to stay for 30 minutes at a time.

At the entrance, all visitors will be screened for fever, cough and exposure to COVID-19.

