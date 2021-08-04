Parkland Hospital limits visiting hours due to COVID-19 surge

article

Parkland Hospital in Dallas is cutting its visiting hours again because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Visitors can now only go into the hospital between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone visiting a COVID-19 patient can only stay 30 minutes and must wear full personal protective equipment.

All Parkland visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and must wear a mask at all times.

