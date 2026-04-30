1-year-old fatally struck by car during storm prep in Parker County, deputies say

The Brief A 1-year-old boy died Tuesday after being accidentally struck by a vehicle while a family member attempted to move it to safety ahead of incoming storms. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reported that the child had walked into a blind spot outside the home without the family’s knowledge. Although the family and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, the toddler was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.



A 1-year-old boy died Tuesday after a family member accidentally struck him with a vehicle while attempting to move it before an incoming storm, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a 911 call at a home in northeast Parker County around 4:30 p.m. Investigators determined a family member was moving a vehicle toward a structure to protect it from the weather. The family was unaware the child had walked outside and was standing in the vehicle's blind spot.

As the car pulled forward, it struck the child. Family members immediately began lifesaving measures, which were continued by paramedics upon their arrival. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and deputies described the incident as a tragic accident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the child or the specific relationship between the driver and the toddler. The investigation remains ongoing.