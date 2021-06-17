Parker County Sheriff's Department rescues animals from abandoned home with miserable conditions

article

Deputies and animal control officers in Parker County removed seven animals from an abandoned home that had deplorable living conditions.

A neighbor reported a foul odor at a home in the 1700 block of Newsome Mound Road on Tuesday.

Parker County Sheriff Department deputies and animal control officers went out to the home and found seven mixed-breed dogs and cats in a small room.

But after entering the home, they quickly had to get out after their skin and eyes started burning because of a "toxic ammonia odor," according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

After putting on protective gear, animal control officers were able to safely enter the home, and found no food or water for the animals. There was also urine and feces covering the animals and floors.

Many of the animals had skin conditions that caused them to lose a "significant" amount of fur.

The animals were taken to the North Texas Veterinarian Hospital in Peaster for evaluation and treatment.

LaJunta firefighters also provided oxygen for deputies and animal control officers.

Investigators said it appeared that no one lived in the home, which was rented to a woman in Fort Worth. Neighbors said the home had been vacant for several months.

The investigation is continuing, and once an arrest is made, the case will be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Sheriff Authier said that the home’s windows were closed and there was no air conditioning. The temperature inside the home was 103 degrees. The home’s ceiling was also caving in, with insulation showing, and the floors had a number of holes.

A carbon monoxide detector showed dangerous levels inside the home, and the odor was so overwhelming, it extended to a neighbor’s property.