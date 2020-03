article

A justice of the peace in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, says he is recovering from COVID-19.

Judge Kelvin Miles said he started feeling sick almost two weeks ago. The 62-year-old judge said he’s had fever, chills and body aches.

His flu test was negative. Finally, he got a coronavirus test and that was positive.

Miles has been isolated at his home in Springtown and has only had contact with his wife.