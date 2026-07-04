Parker County helicopter crash leaves pilot injured
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SPRINGTOWN, Texas - A helicopter pilot suffered minor injuries after a crash in Parker County on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a private airstrip in the 200 block of McVoid Road, near Springtown in Parker County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the pilot had already landed and was repositioning to refuel when a blade struck a tree.
The pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
No other details about the pilot or helicopter were released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.