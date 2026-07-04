Parker County helicopter crash leaves pilot injured

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The Brief A helicopter pilot was hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash in Parker County on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Springtown when a rotor blade struck a tree while the pilot was repositioning to refuel. Further details regarding the identity of the pilot or the specific model of the helicopter have not yet been released.



A helicopter pilot suffered minor injuries after a crash in Parker County on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a private airstrip in the 200 block of McVoid Road, near Springtown in Parker County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the pilot had already landed and was repositioning to refuel when a blade struck a tree.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

No other details about the pilot or helicopter were released.