Rowlett police search for missing teen set to start college

The Brief 18-year-old Camilla Fuentes went missing on Aug. 13 shortly before she was scheduled to move for her freshman year at Villanova University. Police found her car in Garland and said they are treating this as a missing person's case because she left behind a note, though her family is suspicious. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rowlett Police Department.



An 18-year-old woman is missing in Rowlett just days before she was set to head off to college.

Rowlett Missing Woman

What we know:

Camilla Fuentes was last seen around 4:30 p.m. this past Thursday.

Her family thought she went to work and became worried when she did not return home. They later found her car in the parking lot outside the restaurant where she works in North Garland.

The car was parked just outside the view of the restaurant’s security cameras. Her keys, phone, Apple watch and Air Pods were all still inside. However, Fuentes’s laptop and iPad are missing. She also has not used her debit card or bank accounts.

Fuentes boss said she did not have a shift on Thursday. She did miss her shift on Friday.

Dig deeper:

Fuentes is a 2026 graduate of the Hockaday School. Her family told FOX 4 she was set to move on Wednesday for her first semester at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

They called her disappearance out of character and said she was very excited about going off to college to study civil engineering.

Rowlett police confirmed they are investigating Fuentes’s disappearance as a missing person’s case but said they do not suspect foul play because she left behind a note. Her passport, birth certificate, and social security card were also taken from the family's lock box.

Fuentes’s family believes she may have been coerced. They’re still asking for help locating her.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowlett Police Department.

Fuentes is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

It’s not clear what she was wearing when she disappeared.