Parker County grass fire threatens structures

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The Brief Firefighters are battling the Red Bank Fire, a grass fire burning near the 1200 block of Red Bank Road in Parker County. The blaze has scorched roughly 5 acres of grass and trees, advancing close to several nearby structures. Officials have limited information so far, and the cause of the fire and total containment level remain unknown.



Firefighters are battling a new grass fire in Parker County.

What we know:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire known as the Red Bank Fire is currently burning near the 1200 block of Red Bank Road, which is in Parker County.

So far, the fire has burned about 5 acres of land, including grass and trees.

Images from SKY 4 showed the flames getting close to several structures.

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What we don't know:

The Texas A&M Forest Service said officials have just arrived on scene and don’t have a lot of information yet on containment or losses.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.