Woman planned to murder ex-husband with fentanyl-laced box of chocolates, Parker Co. officials say
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Investigators in Parker County are talking more about the woman who they said planned to kill her ex-husband with a fentanyl-laced box of chocolates.
Court records reveal how deputies put a stop to the alleged murder plot.
Fentanyl-Laced Chocolate Murder Plot
What we know:
Pamela Stanley is facing several charges, including attempted murder.
Parker County officials said the 63-year-old was busted on May 30 following an undercover transaction in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn Motel on Interstate 20 in Weatherford.
A special crimes unit got a tip that she was looking to buy fentanyl and planned to inject it into a high-end box of chocolates.
"Essentially, it’s alleged she paid for, arranged for, and was driving to pick up the fentanyl," said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain. "[She] planned to mail it to her ex-husband, making it appear to have been from a travel agency as a congratulatory gift for his recent engagement."
Court documents for the case reveal the undercover special crimes unit investigator approached Stanley and provided her with a clear plastic baggie containing what she believed to be fentanyl.
The undercover investigator then left the area, and Stanley was immediately taken into custody.
What they're saying:
"The important thing in this kind of case is that we managed to stop it before it happened. That’s the absolute most important thing," DA Swain said.
Dig deeper:
Stanley has a previous arrest from 2019 for deadly conduct and discharging a firearm.
She was also charged with being in possession of methamphetamine when she was arrested in May.
What's next:
Stanley was indicted by a grand jury this past Thursday.
No trial date has been set yet.
The Source: FOX 4 reporter Dionne Anglin gathered the details for this story from Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain and Pamela Stanley's arrest warrant affidavit.