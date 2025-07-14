Woman planned to murder ex-husband with fentanyl-laced box of chocolates, Parker Co. officials say

The Brief 63-year-old Pamela Stanley is charged with attempted murder in an alleged plot that involved injecting a box of chocolates with fentanyl. Parker County officials said she bought the fentanyl from an undercover officer at a Weatherford motel in May. Stanley allegedly planned to send her ex-husband the laced candy, making it appear to be from a travel agency congratulating him on his new engagement.



Investigators in Parker County are talking more about the woman who they said planned to kill her ex-husband with a fentanyl-laced box of chocolates.

Court records reveal how deputies put a stop to the alleged murder plot.

Fentanyl-Laced Chocolate Murder Plot

What we know:

Pamela Stanley is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Parker County officials said the 63-year-old was busted on May 30 following an undercover transaction in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn Motel on Interstate 20 in Weatherford.

A special crimes unit got a tip that she was looking to buy fentanyl and planned to inject it into a high-end box of chocolates.

"Essentially, it’s alleged she paid for, arranged for, and was driving to pick up the fentanyl," said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain. "[She] planned to mail it to her ex-husband, making it appear to have been from a travel agency as a congratulatory gift for his recent engagement."

Court documents for the case reveal the undercover special crimes unit investigator approached Stanley and provided her with a clear plastic baggie containing what she believed to be fentanyl.

The undercover investigator then left the area, and Stanley was immediately taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"The important thing in this kind of case is that we managed to stop it before it happened. That’s the absolute most important thing," DA Swain said.

Dig deeper:

Stanley has a previous arrest from 2019 for deadly conduct and discharging a firearm.

She was also charged with being in possession of methamphetamine when she was arrested in May.

What's next:

Stanley was indicted by a grand jury this past Thursday.

No trial date has been set yet.