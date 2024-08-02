North Texas fire crews battle massive California wildfire

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed firefighting resources from across the state to California earlier this week.

Crews are battling the Park Fire, near Chico, which is now the fourth-largest wildfire in state history.

Two dozen first responders from Fort Worth, Allen, McKinney, Greenville and Parker County were sent to battle the flames.

"This fire is not over. It’s not over yet. It will be going for a significant amount of time," said firefighter Brant Frazier. "It’s humbling, but also our honor to come out here and be able to do that."

The fire has burned around 400,000 acres and, as of late Friday, is 24 percent contained.

According to CalFire, hundreds of structures have been destroyed, causing thousands of people to evacuate.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The fire has been burning for more than a week, allegedly started by a man pushing a flaming car off a cliff.

"It’s difficult to obtain resources right now because there are so many fires. Not only in California, but Oregon, Idaho, other states around it and starting now in Texas," said Frazier.

The Park Fire is not the only threat.

Firefighters are facing nearly 100 large fires burning across the western United States.

Another challenge, Northern California is expecting severe weather into the weekend.

The thunderstorms aren't expected to pass over the fires.

The high winds and lightning strikes could create challenges.

Frazier says his crew is working at the base of a volcano.

"A lot of the area we are working in is covered in volcanic rock," he said. "It makes the terrain very challenging to drive on with vehicles. Hard on vehicles and tires."

Crews are currently working 24-hour shifts.

Frazier tells FOX 4 when they leave the house for a wildfire assignment, they plan to work for 14 days, possibly extending up to 21 days.

