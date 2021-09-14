Paris ISD's mask mandate dress code halted by Texas attorney general lawsuit

The Texas attorney general's office won a temporary injunction that stops a district from mandating masks in its dress code.

Paris ISD sidestepped Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders by adding masks to the dress code to stop the spread of COVID-19 last month.

A Lamar County district court ruled Tuesday that the district didn't have the authority to do so under an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that bans mask mandates.

The school board said in mid-August, when it enacted the change, it had the exclusive power to govern and manage the district.

"The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees. The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public school district," the district said at the time.

The Texas attorney general's office says it filed eight other lawsuits against school districts that have mask mandates in place. Other nearby districts sued include Waco, Longview and Honey Grove in Fannin County.

AG Ken Paxton’s office warned there are more lawsuits to come.

