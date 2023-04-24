Parents of fentanyl overdose victims discuss new laws to prevent more tragedies

Parents of children who overdosed and died on synthetic opioids are looking for resources to help others avoid the same tragedy.

The group of parents discussed the effects of fentanyl with Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) in Carrollton on Monday.

14-year-old Alberto Perez was one of three Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students who died of a fentanyl overdose.

A 16-year-old student from Plano ISD died of a similar overdose in February.

"This is my beautiful daughter Sienna. We lost her just over two months ago on February 19th from fentanyl poisoning," said her father Ryan Vaughn.

The problem shows no sign of slowing down.

Saniyah Rodriguez, a sophomore student at RL Turner High School talked about finding a fellow student who had overdosed on fentanyl on a bathroom floor.

That student survived.

"As I saw that, I started to hear gurgling and I ran to go get help," said Rodriguez.

Senator Cornyn wanted to hold the roundtable discussion as he drafts the Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Act of 2023.

"Designed to deal with interdiction, prosecution, investigation and also the resources that are available to help address the challenge at the local level," said Sen. Cornyn.

It would ensure those dealing with substance use disorders have greater access to treatment and support. An example is the overdose response team that started in Tarrant County and has now expanded into Dallas.

"That program aims to work alongside first responders to connect with individuals who have survived an overdose within the last 24 to 72 hours," said Becky Tinney, the Director of Special Projects for the Recovery Resource Council.

Sen. Cornyn's bill would expand the "high-intensity drug trafficking areas" program that helps law enforcement disrupt and dismantle organizations trafficking deadly drugs like fentanyl.

Related article

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot says his office is currently tracking 224 fentanyl cases in cities all across the country. He is working with state lawmakers in support of an overdose mapping bill that would track overdoses, whether the person lives or dies.

"We can track it. Our police chiefs can track it, we can track it. We can understand where this is spiking up we can warn parents," said Creuzot.

Creuzot is heading to Austin tomorrow to testify before lawmakers in support of the overdose mapping bill.

As for Sen. Cornyn's bill, he says he hopes to have the legislation filed within the next few weeks.