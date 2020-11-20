Panther Island Ice returns for the holidays

article

The outdoor ice rink at Panther Island in Fort Worth is back open for the holiday season.

Panther Island Ice is located under a large pavilion at the Coyote Drive-In on NE 4th Street, near downtown.

There's also covered seating, gas heaters, restrooms and a full menu including beer and wine for people who want to just watch and not skate.

The rink itself has plenty of room for people who are worried about keeping their distance. Capacity will also be limited this year because of COVID-19.

Tickets for the attraction benefit Trinity River Recreation. They are only being sold online to help limit the contact between the patrons and staff.

Panther Island Ice will be open seven days a week through January 18.

LINK: www.pantherislandice.com