Pump problems leads to Pantego’s continued Stage 2 water restrictions

The Brief People in Pantego, in Tarrant County, remain under Stage 2 water restrictions because one of the town's five water wells is offline. The restrictions limit residents and businesses to one day of sprinkler use per week. A new pump is expected to be delivered by the third week of October, and repairs should be made in the first week of November.



Residents in the Tarrant County town of Pantego must continue limiting their water usage because of a faulty water well pump that won’t be repaired for another few weeks.

What we know:

One of Pantego’s five water wells is currently down for repairs.

As a result, the town’s nearly 3,000 residents will be under Stage 2 water restrictions for at least another few weeks.

That means residents and businesses are restricted to using sprinkler systems one day a week on an odd/even number basis. Violators could face fines.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke to one homeowner who believes part of the problem is Pantego’s proximity to neighboring cities.

"We’ve gone through a voting process to see whether we want to join Arlington or Fort Worth water or whether we want to stay our own little township, and most of the town is old enough that they’ve chosen to stay with the original water plan," Sydney Chambers said. "So, they’re trying to update us and get it back online, but it has hurt having that one well down."

What's next:

Officials said a new water pump is expected to be delivered by the third week of October. It will be installed and tested during the first week of November.

Restrictions will hopefully be lifted after that point.

The construction of another water well is in the beginning stages and won’t be complete until 2027.