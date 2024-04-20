Pantego home catches fire after being struck by lightning

A Pantego home caught fire on Saturday morning after it was struck by lightning.

Michael Merrell said his wife and three kids were inside the home when it happened.

"Saw the lightning. Heard a really big boom and it kind of rattled the house a little bit. It was probably the loudest I ever heard any lightning," said Merrell.

The Merrells didn't know their home was on fire until their neighbors knocked on the door and told them.

Randy Landers said he went outside to check if his house was the one that was struck by lightning when he saw smoke coming out of the home next door.

He quickly called 911 while another neighbor got the Merrells.

Merrell said most of the fire was in the area of the electric box. He saw smoke coming out of the attic and roof.

"I feel very lucky, and I'm glad my kids are safe," he said.

Landers says Arlington and Pantego Fire crews were at the home within 5 minutes and put out the flames.