Panko Crusted Flounder
4 flounder filets (6 ounces each)
1 cup panko
2 eggs beaten
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 green onions, white and green portions separated and sliced
1/4 cup marinated quartered artichoke hearts
1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Crust the flounder using flour, egg then panko on one side. Sprinkle with lemon zest, salt and pepper. Top with the white portion of green onion.
- Saute over medium-high heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 4-7 minutes.
- Once you flip flounder add sliced garlic and artichokes to same pan until fish is finished.
- Remove flounder to serving plates.
- Top fillets with artichoke garlic mixture. Sprinkle with remaining green onion, squeeze of one lemon slice and serve.
Link: www.seabreezefish.com