Panko Crusted Flounder

4 flounder filets (6 ounces each)

1 cup panko

2 eggs beaten

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 green onions, white and green portions separated and sliced

1/4 cup marinated quartered artichoke hearts

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Crust the flounder using flour, egg then panko on one side. Sprinkle with lemon zest, salt and pepper. Top with the white portion of green onion.

Saute over medium-high heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 4-7 minutes.

Once you flip flounder add sliced garlic and artichokes to same pan until fish is finished.

Remove flounder to serving plates.