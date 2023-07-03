Palo Pinto County wildfire now 90% contained
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas - Rain over the weekend helped firefighters get closer to extinguishing a wildfire in Palo Pinto County, west of Fort Worth.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire that started behind a storage unit south of Possum Kingdom Lake is now 90% contained.
Teams spent Sunday checking the containment lines they built around the fire.
The so-called Storage Fire, which the forest service said was set by a human, has scorched nearly 1,000 acres.
Some people were forced to evacuate their homes but so far none have been damaged.
There are no reports of injuries.