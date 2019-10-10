Pa. baker creates amazing life-sized deer cake for wedding

article

A Pennsylvania cake decorator created an amazing life-sized deer cake that is going viral on Facebook.

Cake Decorating Supervisor Pam McNeal created the cake from scratch at the Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl, Lancaster County.

Everything except the antlers were made from scratch, according to officials from the farmers’ market.

The bride and groom asked Shady Maple Farm Market to design the cake around the antlers.

While the head and neck of the deer cake were carved from Styrofoam, the back part of the deer was entirely cake.

The cake was so large that it could satisfy 250 servings.

Officials tell FOX 29 that the cake took 10 hours to create for the wedding, which was held on Saturday.

In addition to making wedding and specialty cakes, Shady Maple has a farm market, a smorgasbord and a gift shop.

More information about all that Shady Maple Farm Market offers can be found on their website.