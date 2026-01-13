Oyster flan recipe from Sushi Kozy
DALLAS - Chef JR Yoakum from Sushi Kozy visits Good Day to make oyster flan with kaluga caviar.
Oyster Flan
(Serves ~6)
Ingredients
• 1 cup whole milk
• 1 cup heavy cream
• ¾ cup evaporated milk
• ¾ cup dashi (instant dashi is fine)
• 6–8 smoked oysters, drained and finely chopped
• 1 small shallot, very finely minced
• 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
• 1 Tbsp smoked soy sauce (or regular soy + a drop of liquid smoke)
• 1 tsp bonito flakes, crushed
• 4 large eggs
• Salt, to taste
Method
1. Sweat aromatics - In a small pan, gently sauté the shallot in a little neutral oil until translucent. Add ginger and cook 30 seconds. Cool slightly.
2. Blend base - In a blender, combine milk, cream, evaporated milk, dashi, eggs, smoked soy, bonito, oysters, and the shallot mixture. Blend until very smooth.
3. Strain - Pass through a fine sieve for a silky texture. Season lightly with salt (remember oysters + soy add salinity).
4. Bake
• Pour into buttered ramekins.
• Place ramekins in a water bath.
• Bake at 325°F (160°C) for 30–40 minutes, until just set with a slight wobble.
5. Cool - Chill at least 2 hours. Serve cold or gently warm.
Vin Jaune–Style Cream Nage (Home Version)
(Vin jaune is rare—this version keeps the nutty, oxidative profile.)
Ingredients
• ½ cup dry sherry (or fino sherry)
• ¼ cup dry vermouth
• ¾ cup dashi
• ¾ cup heavy cream
• 2 Tbsp white soy (or light soy sauce)
• 3 Tbsp brown butter
• Zest + juice of ½ yuzu (or lemon + a touch of lime)
• 1 tsp yuzu kosho (optional but recommended)
• Salt, to taste
Method
1. Reduce wine - Simmer sherry and vermouth until reduced by half.
2. Build sauce - Add dashi and cream. Simmer gently until lightly thickened.
3. Finish - Whisk in brown butter, yuzu juice/zest, white soy, and yuzu kosho. Adjust salt.
4. Texture - Sauce should coat the back of a spoon but remain pourable.
To Finish & Garnish
• Oyster flan in the center
• Spoon warm nage around
• Optional garnishes:
• Small spoon of caviar or trout roe
• Chives, finely sliced
• A few drops chive oil or nori oil
• Extra crushed bonito if desired