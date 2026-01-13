Oyster flan recipe from Sushi Kozy

Chef JR Yoakum from Sushi Kozy visits Good Day to make oyster flan with kaluga caviar.

Oyster Flan

(Serves ~6)

Ingredients

• 1 cup whole milk

• 1 cup heavy cream

• ¾ cup evaporated milk

• ¾ cup dashi (instant dashi is fine)

• 6–8 smoked oysters, drained and finely chopped

• 1 small shallot, very finely minced

• 1 tsp grated fresh ginger

• 1 Tbsp smoked soy sauce (or regular soy + a drop of liquid smoke)

• 1 tsp bonito flakes, crushed

• 4 large eggs

• Salt, to taste

Method

1. Sweat aromatics - In a small pan, gently sauté the shallot in a little neutral oil until translucent. Add ginger and cook 30 seconds. Cool slightly.

2. Blend base - In a blender, combine milk, cream, evaporated milk, dashi, eggs, smoked soy, bonito, oysters, and the shallot mixture. Blend until very smooth.

3. Strain - Pass through a fine sieve for a silky texture. Season lightly with salt (remember oysters + soy add salinity).

4. Bake

• Pour into buttered ramekins.

• Place ramekins in a water bath.

• Bake at 325°F (160°C) for 30–40 minutes, until just set with a slight wobble.

5. Cool - Chill at least 2 hours. Serve cold or gently warm.



Vin Jaune–Style Cream Nage (Home Version)

(Vin jaune is rare—this version keeps the nutty, oxidative profile.)

Ingredients

• ½ cup dry sherry (or fino sherry)

• ¼ cup dry vermouth

• ¾ cup dashi

• ¾ cup heavy cream

• 2 Tbsp white soy (or light soy sauce)

• 3 Tbsp brown butter

• Zest + juice of ½ yuzu (or lemon + a touch of lime)

• 1 tsp yuzu kosho (optional but recommended)

• Salt, to taste

Method

1. Reduce wine - Simmer sherry and vermouth until reduced by half.

2. Build sauce - Add dashi and cream. Simmer gently until lightly thickened.

3. Finish - Whisk in brown butter, yuzu juice/zest, white soy, and yuzu kosho. Adjust salt.

4. Texture - Sauce should coat the back of a spoon but remain pourable.

To Finish & Garnish

• Oyster flan in the center

• Spoon warm nage around

• Optional garnishes:

• Small spoon of caviar or trout roe

• Chives, finely sliced

• A few drops chive oil or nori oil

• Extra crushed bonito if desired