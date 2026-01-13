Expand / Collapse search

Oyster flan recipe from Sushi Kozy

January 13, 2026
Smoked oyster flan recipe from Sushi Kozy

DALLAS - Chef JR Yoakum from Sushi Kozy visits Good Day to make oyster flan with kaluga caviar.

Oyster Flan

(Serves ~6)

Ingredients
   • 1 cup whole milk
   • 1 cup heavy cream
   • ¾ cup evaporated milk
   • ¾ cup dashi (instant dashi is fine)
   • 6–8 smoked oysters, drained and finely chopped
   • 1 small shallot, very finely minced
   • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
   • 1 Tbsp smoked soy sauce (or regular soy + a drop of liquid smoke)
   • 1 tsp bonito flakes, crushed
   • 4 large eggs
   • Salt, to taste

Method

1.  Sweat aromatics - In a small pan, gently sauté the shallot in a little neutral oil until translucent. Add ginger and cook 30 seconds. Cool slightly.

2.  Blend base - In a blender, combine milk, cream, evaporated milk, dashi, eggs, smoked soy, bonito, oysters, and the shallot mixture. Blend until very smooth.

3.  Strain - Pass through a fine sieve for a silky texture. Season lightly with salt (remember oysters + soy add salinity).

4.  Bake
   • Pour into buttered ramekins.
   • Place ramekins in a water bath.
   • Bake at 325°F (160°C) for 30–40 minutes, until just set with a slight wobble.

5.  Cool - Chill at least 2 hours. Serve cold or gently warm.


Vin Jaune–Style Cream Nage (Home Version)

(Vin jaune is rare—this version keeps the nutty, oxidative profile.)

Ingredients
   • ½ cup dry sherry (or fino sherry)
   • ¼ cup dry vermouth
   • ¾ cup dashi
   • ¾ cup heavy cream
   • 2 Tbsp white soy (or light soy sauce)
   • 3 Tbsp brown butter
   • Zest + juice of ½ yuzu (or lemon + a touch of lime)
   • 1 tsp yuzu kosho (optional but recommended)
   • Salt, to taste

Method

1.  Reduce wine - Simmer sherry and vermouth until reduced by half.

2.  Build sauce - Add dashi and cream. Simmer gently until lightly thickened.

3.  Finish - Whisk in brown butter, yuzu juice/zest, white soy, and yuzu kosho. Adjust salt.

4.  Texture - Sauce should coat the back of a spoon but remain pourable.

To Finish & Garnish
   • Oyster flan in the center
   • Spoon warm nage around
   • Optional garnishes:
   • Small spoon of caviar or trout roe
   • Chives, finely sliced
   • A few drops chive oil or nori oil
   • Extra crushed bonito if desired 

