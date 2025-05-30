Overturned dump truck hits Haslet home after crash

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A dump truck that crashed on Avondale-Haslet Road in Wise County overturned and hit a house on Friday morning. There's no word yet on how many people were injured.



A dump truck crashed into a home in Haslet, in Wise County, on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Avondale-Haslet Road.

Images from SKY 4 showed a dump truck that was on its side after apparently leaving the roadway, smashing through a fence, and hitting a house.

A car with serious damage also appeared to have gone off the road and landed alongside nearby train tracks.

Several ambulance units responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how many people were involved or if there were any serious injuries.

There’s no word on whether anyone was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.