Overnight shootings in Dallas leave 1 dead, 2 others hurt

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dallas police are investigating three overnight shootings, one of which was fatal. At least two of them may be related.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, in a residential part of East Oak Cliff.

A man, later identified as 21-year-old Christopher Whitfield, was shot in the chest in front of a house on Utah Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Whitfield is the son of Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson.

MORE: Son of Dallas ISD trustee killed in overnight shooting

An hour later, another man was shot in front of Sam's Grocery Store a mile away. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Five minutes after that, a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on her arm showed up at an apartment complex down the street asking for help.

Advertisement

She told police she knew of another shooting. She may have been talking about the man wounded at the grocery store.

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect or suspects in any of the cases.

No arrests have been made.