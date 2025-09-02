Overnight shooting in Fort Worth injures 4, including innocent bystander

The Brief Four people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex on the east side of Fort Worth. Fort Worth police believe three of the victims were targeted. The fourth victim happened to be driving by, and his car was struck multiple times. Police said they are searching for multiple suspects.



An overnight shooting in Fort Worth left four people injured, including an innocent bystander.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday on Carol Oaks Lane on the eastern side of the city.

One man now has critical injuries, and two others have serious injuries but are expected to recover. Police believe those three victims were most likely targeted.

The fourth victim was an innocent bystander who just happened to be driving by at the time. His car was struck multiple times, but thankfully, he only suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

Investigators believe there were several shooters. At least one person was taken into custody for questioning.

Several witnesses were also questioned, and investigators have gathered evidence from nearby security cameras in hopes of identifying the shooters.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting, and the motive is unknown.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.