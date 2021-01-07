Overnight fire destroys Pleasant Grove church

article

A fire broke out overnight at a Dallas church, leaving destruction in its path.

The fire at the New Life Church on Elman Road in Pleasant Grove started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb has been the pastor for the congregation of about 200 for the past 16 years.

He said firefighters attacked the fire aggressively but they were forced out when flames spread into the attic.

The building is a total loss but thankfully no one was hurt.

It’s not clear yet what caused the fire.

Advertisement

Arson investigators are looking into a report of a man walking away from the back of the church shortly before the fire started.