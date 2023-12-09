Overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Dallas

article

One person is dead after a crash that shut down several lanes of North Walton Walker Boulevard in Dallas early Saturday morning.

First responders got the call about the collision in the northbound lanes at about 4a.m.

When they arrived, several people were trapped and had to be pulled from the vehicles.

One person died at the scene.

It is unclear if anyone else was seriously hurt.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies redirected traffic in the area for several hours while they investigate the cause of the crash.