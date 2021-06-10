Organizers unveil plans for 2021 Juneteenth festival at Fair Park

article

Organizers outlined all of the planned celebrations at the upcoming Juneteenth festival at Fair Park.

The celebration on Saturday, June 19, starts with a march into the park and features cultural performances, concerts, a car and bike show, vendors and more.

Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 that enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation by President Abraham Lincoln two years and six months earlier.

Organizers say everyone is encouraged to attend the free festival.

"In celebrating our freedom and all of the obstacles we’ve gone through thus far, we are able to engage other folks to come out and be engaged with us. So while this is a celebration, this is a cultural engagement," said Darryl Blair, Sr.

The Juneteenth kickoff march to Fair Park will start that Saturday at William Blair, Jr. Park at 10 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Blair Foundation for Humanitarian Assistance and Social Services.