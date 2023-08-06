Oregon motorists express confusion, excitement on social media following lift of self-serve gas ban

After 72 years, motorists in Oregon can pump their own gas-prompting people to express their nervousness and excitement on social media.

Local stations gave residents step-by-step guides on how to pump their own gas as residents instructing residents that the learning curve can be a huge change.

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station

The news comes after Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill on July 28 allowing people across the state to choose between having an attendant pump gas or doing it themselves. The law took immediate effect.

"It’s about time. It’s long overdue," said Karen Cooper, shortly before the bill was signed.

Now, New Jersey is the only state that prohibits motorists from pumping their own gas.

"We finally get to join the rest of the United States," TikTok user @gingerstrax said in a post. "Well, other than New Jersey."

A person prepares to pump gas

Another user commented on how long the lines were in Oregon , as motorist begin learning how to do it themselves.

"While I was on my way to work today, I had to stop to get gas, and I quickly realized that today is the first day that Oregonians are allowed to pump their own gas," TikTok user @sarahlynndub said. "There is nothing that confuses an Oregonian more than pumping their own gas."

Other local expressed their excitement about the new law .

"Today was day one where we were allowed to pump our own gas, I was super excited to go and do this myself,' said TikTok user @pnw.bethany.

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The self-serve gas bill has divided Oregonians with some cheering on the law as a promise for speedier fill-ups with others saying that it would remove jobs.

A union representing workers at grocery store fuel stations in Oregon predicted job losses and called the law a "blatant cash grab for large corporations."

"With over 2,000 gas stations in Oregon, laying off just one employee per location represents millions of dollars a year that giant corporations are not paying in wages, benefits and public payroll taxes," said Sandy Humphrey, the secretary-treasurer of UFCW Local 555.

