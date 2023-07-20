Operation Lone Star faces new scrutiny after trooper's claim of 'inhumane' orders at the border

There continues to be backlash following claims DPS troopers were allegedly told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande.

The allegations by a trooper via email also said officials were told to not give water to children.

The Department of Public Safety is doing an internal investigation.

A lieutenant in Eagle Pass said no orders were given to refuse aid or physically push migrants back.

Operation Lone Star, Texas' multi-billion-dollar response to the surge at the border, is under new scrutiny.

A DPS trooper released emails describing what he called inhumane orders.

The allegations include troopers being told to push migrants back into the river and denying migrants water.

[REPORTER: "Just on its face, the allegations sound troubling. What's DPS’ response to the claims?"]

"That word or that that statement could be misinterpreted. As far as pushing back, what we mean by that is and what most of our personnel understand that if deployed at the border is, when you say push back, we mean to redirect either by messaging by voice or by having a show of force, by standing at the river behind concertina wire, telling the migrants not to cross your you can't cross or go to a port of entry. It's much safer," DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez said.

The president of Mexico told reporters he found it difficult to believe troopers would push migrants into the river, calling it barbaric.

He did believe law enforcement was told to deny giving migrants water.

During a Senate Republican press conference Thursday about missing migrant children, U.S. Senator John Cornyn was asked about the allegations but did not give a direct response.

"Well, we wouldn't be having this conversation if President Biden and the Department of Homeland Security were doing its job," he said. "Some of the tactics that are being used at the border are desperation tactics, because frankly, there's the Biden administration is not doing its job."

The U.S. Department of Justice said, in a statement: "The department is aware of the troubling reports, and we are working with DHS and other relevant agencies to assess the situation."

Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the allegations.

"This is what we see over and over and over again from this Texas governor, from Governor Abbott. And it is it is all we're asking for, all we as a country. And what we should hold near and dear is the basic human decency, basic human decency, and we are just not seeing this from this governor," she said.

As for the razor wire being used on the border, the state plans to add more.

Olivarez said any time a migrant is stuck, they provide aid.

"We will cut the wire, we'll open it up and we'll get them across and provide them for the medical aid. But the whole purpose is don't cross, you know, or don't even try to attempt to cross over that wire knowing that it is dangerous," he said.

The Mexican president also called the use of a floating border barrier and razor wire propaganda meant for photos.

He said he would not meet with Gov. Abbott even if he asked to meet.