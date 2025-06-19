Opal's Walk for Freedom: Annual Juneteenth walk in Fort Worth

The Brief It is not clear if Dr. Opal Lee, 98, will physically lead this year's 2.5-mile Juneteenth Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth due to recent health issues, but the event will still take place. The walk, symbolizing the 2.5 years it took for freedom news to reach Texas enslaved people, starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, at Farrington Field. Participants can register on RaceRoster or on-site; shuttle buses are available for seniors and those with mobility challenges.



It is still not clear if Dr. Opal Lee, often called the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," will embark on her annual 2.5-mile walk on Thursday, June 19 in Fort Worth.

The walk is a symbolic gesture recognizing the 2 1/2 years it took for news of freedom to reach enslaved people in Texas after the Emancipation Proclamation. The walk is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Now a national holiday, Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States. Lee, at 96 years old, and her organization, Unity Unlimited, continue these walks to emphasize that "freedom is for everyone."

Event Details and Participation

Limited seating on shuttle buses will be available for senior citizens and individuals with mobility challenges. Those needing this accommodation are encouraged to register in advance.

For those who prefer not to walk but still wish to partake in the day's festivities, spectator tickets and T-shirts can be purchased separately. This allows access to live music and community engagement on the 50-yard line of Farrington Field.

Walkers must register on RaceRoster before the event. On-site registration will be available, but attendees are advised to arrive early if they need to register upon arrival.

Parking and Access

Event parking is accessible only from Lancaster Street. Designated parking areas near the venue will be marked, and parking attendants will be on hand to guide attendees. Participants are reminded to adhere to all parking regulations and avoid obstructing driveways or emergency access points.

The Legacy of Dr. Opal Lee

Dr. Opal Lee launched her walking campaign for Juneteenth awareness at the age of 89, initiating an online petition that garnered 1.6 million signatures. Her efforts culminated on June 17, 2021, when she was present at the White House as President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19 as a federal holiday.

Despite the national recognition, Lee remains resolute in her mission. She views the Juneteenth national holiday as a time for reflection, urging people to ask, "Are we free yet?" As she often says, "None of us are free if we're not all free." Her continued walks across the country serve as a powerful reminder to assess the progress made toward true universal freedom. She modestly describes herself as "just a little old lady in tennis shoes getting in everybody’s business."

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed.

Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1865. Even then, some white people who had profited from their unpaid labor were reluctant to share the news.

Laura Smalley, freed from a plantation near Bellville, Texas, remembered in a 1941 interview that the man she referred to as "old master" came home from fighting in the Civil War and didn’t tell the people he enslaved what had happened.

"Old master didn’t tell, you know, they was free," Smalley said. "I think now they say they worked them, six months after that. Six months. And turn them loose on the 19th of June. That’s why, you know, we celebrate that day."

News that the war had ended and they were free finally reached Galveston when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in the Gulf Coast city on June 19, 1865, more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.

Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said: "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor."

Slavery was permanently abolished six months later, when Georgia ratified the 13th Amendment. And the next year, the now-free people of Galveston started celebrating Juneteenth, an observance that has continued and spread around the world. Events include concerts, parades and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation.

What does Juneteenth mean?

It’s a blend of the words June and nineteenth. The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, second Independence Day and Emancipation Day.

It began with church picnics and speeches, and spread as Black Texans moved elsewhere.