Opal Lee, the 'Grandmother of Juneteenth,' hosts annual walk in Fort Worth

Thousands across the country are honoring Juneteenth in different ways. In North Texas, many are set to hit the pavement to celebrate with the woman who helped make it a federal holiday.

Opal’s Walk for Freedom is a 2.5-mile walk in Fort Worth’s historic southside neighborhood.

It represents the two-and-a-half years it took to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas and free the slaves here.

The walk is named in honor of Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth."

She campaigned for years to have June 19 declared a federal holiday. That officially happened in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Proceeds from Opal’s Walk go to the National Juneteenth Museum, which will be built in Fort Worth.

Construction is set to begin soon and is expected to take about two years.

Check-in for Opal’s Walk starts at 9 a.m. Monday. The walk itself starts just before 11 a.m.

There’s also a virtual walk at www.juneteenthftw.com/opalswalkforfreedom for those who can’t attend.

Free admission at Fort Worth Botanic Gardens on Juneteenth

The Fort Worth Botanic Gardens is also welcoming visitors for free in honor of Juneteenth.

This is the second year in a row the botanical garden will waive admission fees on the federal holiday.

The garden’s president said they’re proud to celebrate the day in Fort Worth, the home of Lee and the future National Juneteenth Museum.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rooftop Cinema Club hosting Juneteenth double feature

The Rooftop Cinema Club in Fort Worth is hosting a special double feature for Juneteenth.

The films "Love and Basketball" and "Candyman" will be shown on the roof of the Worthington Renaissance Hotel Monday night.

For ticket information, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/fort-worth/venue/rooftop-cinema-club-downtown-ft-worth/.

Trinity Metro adjusts schedule for Juneteenth

There will be changes to Trinity Metro’s schedule in Tarrant County because of the federal holiday.

The bus and paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

TEXRail, the Trinity Railway Express, and ZipZone will all operate on regular schedules.

The customer care kiosk and the Trinity Metro administrative offices are closed.