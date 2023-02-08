Opal Lee portrait unveiled at Texas State Capitol Wednesday

Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, was honored Wednesday with a new portrait that will hang in the Texas State Capitol.

The portrait was unveiled during a Senate session on Wednesday and the crowd gave a round of applause.

Lee will become the second African-American in history to adorn the walls of the state capitol in Austin, the other is Barbara Jordan, the first African-American elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction and the first Black congresswoman from the South.

READ MORE: Opal Lee to become second African-American with portrait in the Texas Capitol

For years, Lee pushed to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The bill adding the holiday was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021, with Lee standing at his side.

"I am humbled. I don’t know how to feel. I pinch myself to be sure it’s really happening, you know?" Lee told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin. "My portrait next to Barbara Jordan’s in the Senate, in the capitol!"