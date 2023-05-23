Expand / Collapse search

Opal Lee named 'Honorary Principal for a Day' in Haltom City

By
Published 
Tarrant County
The 96-year-old retired educator read her book to the students and explored the school's farm program.

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, spent some time teaching children in Haltom City on Monday as she was named ‘Honorary Principal for a Day.’

Lee's role came as a part of an initiative by Idea Public Schools in Tarrant County.

The schools invited North Texas community leaders into classrooms to inspire and empower students.

The 96-year-old retired educator read her book to the students and explored the school's farm program.

"I'm delighted that IDEA is teaching their children more than what's in the books. That they are letting them find out what the Earth can produce, what they can produce for their country," Lee said. "It's off the chain."

Organizers say they want students to see women who have set examples as strong leaders.

They say it proves anything is possible with determination and a good education.