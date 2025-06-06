Opal Lee returns to Fort Worth after Ohio hospitalization

The Brief Opal Lee, the 98-year-old "grandmother of Juneteenth," has returned to Fort Worth after being hospitalized in Ohio. She's currently resting and not doing interviews, though she did take a call from former Vice President Kamala Harris. Lee will still participate in her Juneteenth Walk for Freedom on June 19, but will use a golf cart to conserve energy.



Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, is back in Fort Worth after being admitted to the hospital in Ohio.

Opal Lee returns home

The 98-year-old returned home from her out-of-state hospital stay on Monday evening.

Dionne Sims, Lee's granddaughter, says the 98-year-old has been resting, reading and staying in bed.

For now, she is not doing any interviews to give her time to rest.

What they're saying:

"I think one of the things she is most encouraging young people to do is to take Juneteenth, take the baton and go forward. you’ll hear that, she’s always said it. I think we just need to pay attention to what she said. She always said It’s not a me thing. It’s a we thing," said Sims.

Kamala Harris calls Opal Lee

US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) greets US teacher and activist Opal Lee prior to a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

There is one call that Lee did take.

Former vice president Kamala Harris called after she heard about her hospital stay.

What they're saying:

"She had a big smile on her face, right. To think that the former vice president, would call to check in on her, really, it made us feel special. We all know that she is, but I don’t think she realizes she is," Sims said.

Walk for Freedom

Lee's health is leading to some changes for her Juneteenth festivities, including her Walk for Freedom on June 19.

She will still take part in the walk, but will be in a golf cart.

What they're saying:

"It was always the plan to have my grandmother in a golf cart, one so we can finish in a timely manner, but it’s just time," Sims said. "It is named for her but we definitely don’t want to wear her out, so I think that is the name of the game, to keep her here as long as possible."