Opal Lee, the 'Grandmother of Juneteenth,' getting a new home for her 97th birthday

The Grandmother of Juneteenth is turning 97 years old this weekend, and her community in Fort Worth is celebrating with two days of events.

The party got started Friday morning with some special birthday shoutouts.

The National Juneteenth Museum livestreamed the celebration from Ms. Lee’s home. It included birthday messages from Fort Worth community leaders, politicians, and celebrities.

On Saturday for her actual birthday, Trinity Habitat for Humanity will break ground on a new home for Ms. Lee.

It will be on the property where the iconic civil rights activist lived in 1932 when she was just 12 years old.

She and her family only lived there for a few nights before white rioters burned the house down.

Now, Trinity Habitat for Humanity is giving it back to her.

"I just wish it could happen that people would be cautious, that they'd count to 10 before they get angry, and that quarrels could be settled without guns. There’s so much we can do for each other," she said.

Ms. Lee is one of the founding board members of Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

When she discovered the nonprofit owned the lot where her family once lived, they sold it back to her for $10 and offered to be the general contractor to rebuild the home that was taken away from her family.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the property on East Annie Street.