Opal Lee brings civil rights pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer play to Fort Worth

The Brief A play based on civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer's life will be featured this weekend in Fort Worth. Opal Lee, the native North Texan known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth," is credited as the show's producer. She wanted to bring the play to North Texas after a chance meeting with the artist starring in the one-woman play. "The Fannie Lou Hamer Story, Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired" will be presented at the I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and Visual Performing Arts Complex on Sunday at 3 p.m.



The journey of a civil rights-era pioneer will be featured in a play on a stage in North Texas this weekend.

Fannie Lou Hamer was the vice chair of the Freedom Democratic Party, which she represented at the 1964 Democratic National Convention. She often risked her life in her bold fight for civil rights for all.

Opal Lee, the native North Texan known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth," is bringing a play to a Fort Worth stage on Sunday that highlights Hamer's legacy and fight against voter suppression.

Featured article

The 98-year-old from Fort Worth is now adding show producer to her stellar resume.

"I just want people to see it; that’s all," she said.

The one-woman show will chronicle Hamer’s life as she endured violence and persecution while attempting to register to vote during the civil rights movement.

Artist Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye is portraying Hamer in the play. She had a chance meeting with Lee Atlanta earlier this month and adlibbed an excerpt from her performance.

"It was just an excerpt, but I know the Fannie Lou Gamer story, and I felt like others ought to know it, too," Lee said. "This is a perfect time when people who are voting, not voting, I don’t know if some of the people here hadn’t planned to vote, and maybe this will motivate them."

Featured article

Mzuri says she was fascinated by Lee’s determination.

"I said, ‘Ms. Opal, we don't have enough time,’" Mzuri recalled. "She said to me, ‘Yes we do! We’ve got two weeks!’"

The endeavor is so important to Lee that she put up her own money to make it happen.

"I could be buying some fancy clothes or something like that, but that’s not my speed," she said. "But this is something so many other people can learn from it."

"The Fannie Lou Hamer Story, Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired" will be presented at the I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and Visual Performing Arts Complex in Fort Worth on Sunday at 3 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION