One man wounded in overnight shooting at grocery store near Dallas Love Field
DALLAS - Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a grocery store near Dallas Love Field Airport that left one man wounded, authorities said Thursday.
Familia Food Mart shooting
What we know:
Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at the Familia Food Mart on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight.
Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the store with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.
Investigators said two men walked into the convenience store, shot the victim, and ran from the scene.
Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence to identify the suspects and determine a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene.