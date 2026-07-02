One man wounded in overnight shooting at grocery store near Dallas Love Field

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The Brief A man is recovering in a local hospital after being shot shortly before midnight at the Familia Food Mart near Dallas Love Field Airport. Police say two men entered the store, shot the victim, and ran from the scene. No arrests have been made, and detectives are actively reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses to identify the suspects and determine a motive.



Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a grocery store near Dallas Love Field Airport that left one man wounded, authorities said Thursday.

Familia Food Mart shooting

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at the Familia Food Mart on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the store with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.

Investigators said two men walked into the convenience store, shot the victim, and ran from the scene.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence to identify the suspects and determine a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.