One killed in fiery Tarrant County crash

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Tarrant County early Saturday morning.

Mansfield police were called to a single-vehicle accident on Newt Patterson Road just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

By the time they arrived, they found a Chevy Trax engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames, but the driver inside had died.

Mansfield police say no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police say the car went off the roadway and hit a drainage pipe before it caught fire.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to go off the road.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim and notify family members.