One hospitalized after early Wednesday morning shooting in South Fort Worth

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The Brief A person was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds following an early Wednesday morning shooting in South Fort Worth. Officers responded around 5:50 a.m. to the 3900 block of Golden Horn Lane, where they located the victim lying on the ground. No suspects have been publicly identified or taken into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in South Fort Worth that left a person hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Officers responded shortly before 5:50 a.m. to a report of a male lying on the ground after gunshots were heard in the 3900 block of Golden Horn Lane, according to Fort Worth Police Department incident logs.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity and condition were not immediately released.

No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday morning, and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.