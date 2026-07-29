One hospitalized after early Wednesday morning shooting in South Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in South Fort Worth that left a person hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Fort Worth shooting
What we know:
Officers responded shortly before 5:50 a.m. to a report of a male lying on the ground after gunshots were heard in the 3900 block of Golden Horn Lane, according to Fort Worth Police Department incident logs.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity and condition were not immediately released.
No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday morning, and police have not publicly identified any suspects.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.