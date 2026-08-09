One dead, two injured in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - One person died and two others were wounded early Sunday morning after a shooting following a dispute at a large gathering in South Dallas, police said.
Triple Dallas shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at South Malcolm X Boulevard and Reed Lane shortly after 4:30 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that a large crowd had gathered near 2700 Exline Street when a fight broke out, leading to gunfire.
Three victims were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital before officers arrived at the scene. Police confirmed one of the victims died from their injuries, while the conditions of the other two individuals were not immediately released.
What we don't know:
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests as they work to piece together what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police officers on the scene.