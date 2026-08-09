One dead, two injured in South Dallas shooting

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The Brief One person died and two others were wounded early Sunday after an argument escalated into gunfire during a large gathering near Exline Street. All three victims were driven to a local hospital before officers arrived; the conditions of the two surviving victims have not been released. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and police have not yet released suspect descriptions or announced any arrests.



One person died and two others were wounded early Sunday morning after a shooting following a dispute at a large gathering in South Dallas, police said.

Triple Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at South Malcolm X Boulevard and Reed Lane shortly after 4:30 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that a large crowd had gathered near 2700 Exline Street when a fight broke out, leading to gunfire.

Three victims were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital before officers arrived at the scene. Police confirmed one of the victims died from their injuries, while the conditions of the other two individuals were not immediately released.

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests as they work to piece together what led to the shooting.