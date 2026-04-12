One dead, one injured at Duncanville bowling alley; suspect in custody

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The Brief One man is dead and another is in serious condition following a shooting at Red Bird Lanes in Duncanville just after midnight Sunday. Police used drone technology to locate the suspect, Torry Ray Smith, in a nearby field; he is currently being held on a pending murder charge. While authorities believe this was an isolated incident, the victim’s identity has not been released and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.



A shooting at a Duncanville bowling alley early Sunday morning left one man dead and another injured, leading to a manhunt that ended with the help of police drone technology.

Bowling alley shooting

What we know:

Duncanville Police officers responded to a shooting call at Red Bird Lanes in the 1114 block of S. Main Street at 12:03 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male near the front entrance with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Methodist Charlton Medical Center, where he later died.

While detectives were processing the scene, a second gunshot victim arrived at the same hospital. Officials stated that the second person is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

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Witnesses told investigators that the shooter left the scene on foot immediately after the gunfire. Officers established a perimeter and deployed the department’s "Drone as First Responder" (DFR) program. The drone successfully found the suspect in an open field west of the 900 block of South Main Street, allowing officers to move in and make an arrest.

Suspect identified

Police identified the suspect as Torry Ray Smith. A weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered near the site of the arrest.

Torry Ray Smith (Source: Duncanville Police)

What they're saying:

"The Duncanville Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public," the department said in a statement.

Smith is currently held at the Tri-City Regional Jail on a pending murder charge, with additional charges possible. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective K. Welling at 972-707-3831 or the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.