One dead in McKinney house fire

article

The Brief One person died after a fire broke out at a home in McKinney on Tuesday morning. Firefighters found the victim with severe burns in the backyard and the person later died at the hospital. The cause of the fire, which started in the attic above the garage, is still under investigation.



The McKinney Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fatal fire that happened on Tuesday just before noon.

Fatal McKinney House Fire

What we know:

According to the McKinney Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 4200 block of Pecan Bend Lane at 11:40 a.m. for a report of flames and heavy smoke coming from a home's garage. There were also explosion sounds reported.

While firefighters were there, they found a burn patient in the backyard.

Fire Department and EMS personnel provided medical care. The patient was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Firefighters at the scene searched the home for the source of the fire and additional victims.

The fire was found in the attic space above the garage. No other injuries were reported.

It took firefighters about an hour to control the fire.

What we don't know:

The name of the person who died in the fire has not been released.

The cause is still under investigation.