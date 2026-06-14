One dead, another injured after shooting in Fort Worth nightclub parking lot

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The Brief One person was killed and another injured after an argument broke out in a Fort Worth nightclub parking lot shortly after closing early Sunday morning. The shooter fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, prompting a Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit investigation. The second victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the identity of the deceased is currently withheld pending verification by the medical examiner.



One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a nightclub parking lot early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Deadly nightclub parking lot fight

What we know:

Fort Worth Police Department officers from the Central Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of South Riverside Drive at 4:30 a.m. Arriving officers and personnel from the Fort Worth Fire Department immediately administered medical aid to the victims.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an argument broke out in the parking lot of a nearby nightclub shortly after the venue closed. During the argument, a suspect produced a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking two people.

One victim died at the scene. A second victim was taken via private vehicle to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

The suspect or suspects left the area before law enforcement arrived. Detectives with the Fort Worth Police Homicide Unit have taken the lead on the investigation.

The identity of the deceased, along with the official cause and manner of death, will be determined and released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses information about the case to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or online at 469tips.com.