One arrested in Garland apartment complex triple murder

article

Garland police arrested one suspect and identified another in a recent triple murder.

Maria Fernanda Molina, 25, is behind bars and charged with capital murder.

Investigators believe she and Jesus Gomez, 19, who is not yet in custody, opened fire on a group of people during an argument at an apartment complex near Bigsley Road and Saturn Road late Monday night.

Teenagers Bryce Brittain and Javier Coronado, along with Jose Martinez, 40, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still working to identify a third suspect in the case.

Advertisement

RELATED: Police investigating triple murder at Garland apartment